Bennett visits family of fallen police commando to offer his condolences

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the home of Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz's family in the West Bank settlement of Keida on Wednesday morning to offer his condolences.

The fighter from Yamam, the police's elite counter-terrorism unit, was killed on May 13 in a firefight with Palestinian terrorists, during a joint operation by several units in Burqin, in the north of the West Bank.

He was 47 years old.

It is the first condolence visit made by Bennett since the beginning of the latest wave of terrorism in Israel, marked by a resurgence of attacks throughout the country as well as an upsurge in violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

On this point, the head of government has been the target of recurrent criticism in recent months, particularly from his political opponents, who accuse him of indifference toward the families of victims.

Raz was buried on Sunday in the police section of the Mount Herzl National Cemetery in Jerusalem.

A founding member and resident of Keida, he leaves behind his wife, Efrat, and six children. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Command Sergeant Major.