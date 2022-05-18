Terrorism wave: 4,000 Israelis join civil defense campaign

Israelis rush to volunteer for 'Home Guard' campaign amid terrorism wave that killed 19 people

A total of 4,000 Israeli civilians volunteered for the government's new "Home Guard" campaign amid an ongoing terrorism wave that has claimed the lives of 19 people, Ynet News reports.

The Israel Police and Defense Ministry launched the recruitment campaign six weeks ago, with the new volunteers making up 26 percent of the 24,000 people registered for civil defense.

The civilians will undergo a brief training period, after which they will be assigned to patrol their local neighborhood armed with weapons. In addition to prevention, the civilians will be available to quickly provide assistance in the case of another attack.

"I'm counting down the minutes until I can put on the vest, pick up a weapon and go on patrol in the streets of my city," Yael Lahav, a 44-year-old mother of three from the northern city of Kiryat Motzkin, told Ynet.

The volunteers are 85 percent men and 15 percent women, with 77 percent Jewish and 12 percent Muslim.

"The Israeli Police is small for the scope of its tasks and there was a dire need to incorporate civilians especially to deal with the terror wave," an official told Ynet.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier this month called for the establishment of a civilian national guard to fight terrorism.

He said that the country's National Security Council and the Public Security Ministry were responsible for presenting a proposal for a new national guard this month.