Israel arrests pallbearer beaten at journalist's funeral

Israel's police arrested one of the Palestinian pallbearers that was beaten by officers at the funeral of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the detained man's lawyer said on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Amro Abu Khdair but said it was not connected to Friday's funeral. He declined to give the reason for the man's arrest, according to Reuters.

Images of baton-wielding Israeli officers clashing with the pallbearers, who at one point nearly dropped Abu Akleh's coffin, drew widespread international condemnation and stoked anger over the killing of the reporter during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank on May 11.

Abu Khdair's lawyer, Khaldoon Nijm, said his client was arrested on Monday but that the charges were not revealed to him. The charges were based on Israel's domestic security service information, and he said Abu Khdair later told him he was questioned about the funeral.

A police spokesperson said any connection to the funeral would amount to a "cheap conspiracy," Reuters reported. Abu Khdair's custody had been extended until Sunday, police and the lawyer said.

A second pallbearer, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters he had been questioned by police though not arrested.

Israel's Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev said on Saturday he and the police commissioner had appointed a panel to carry out a "comprehensive investigation of what happened during the funeral in order to learn lessons from the event."