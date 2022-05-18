Israel: Second group caught attempting to sabotage Meron celebrations

The three were found with plies, boxcutters and spray paint in bags

Israel's Police said Wednesday that they arrested three youths on their way to Mount Meron for the annual Lag Ba'Omer celebration, claiming they planned to sabotage equipment at the site.

The three were found with plies, boxcutters and spray paint in bags usually used to carry objects used for Jewish prayer, The Times of Israel reported, citing police.

Police suspect the three planned to use the tools to damage equipment at Meron.

This is the second group arrested recently on suspicion of attempting to sabotage equipment at the site.

Several Israelis associated with an extremist ultra-Orthodox sect were arrested by police on Tuesday.

Police found four bags filled “full of wirecutters, utility knives, hammers, eggs filled with paint, and gloves that are suspected of having been meant to be used to vandalize the electrical system for the communications equipment, loudspeakers and screens that had been set up,” police said in a statement.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Meron on Wednesday night for the annual pilgrimage in honor of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, who is buried there.

A police statement accused "extremist lawbreakers" of “trying every which way to sabotage the pilgrimage. Damage to infrastructure turns into damage that threatens the whole event and causes distress among celebrants. Should command and control operations be damaged, it could put those at the site at real risk," according to ToI.

This comes after a deadly stampede killed 45 at the Lag Ba'Omer event last year, leaving authorities on high alert for this year's celebration.