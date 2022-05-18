Israel: Police to charge woman who sent Bennett family death threats

'This is the bullet that will hit and neutralize your Gilat the crook, or you Naftali Bennett the crook'

The right-wing activist who sent threatening letters to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's family is set to be charged Friday with threatening and extorting the premier.

Ilana Sporta Hania, a 65-year-old retired nurse, and an avid supporter of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is accused of sending death threats with live bullets to Bennett's family.

The two letters were sent last month to Bennett's wife and his teenage son, threatening their safety if the premier did not resign.

On Wednesday, details of the two letters were released.

The first letter, addressed to Bennett and his wife, Gilat, read: “This is the bullet that will hit and neutralize your Gilat the crook, or you Naftali Bennett the crook. I advise you to resign," according to The Times of Israel.

Two days later, a letter addressed to Bennett's son Yoni, was sent to the family's home in the central town of Ra'anana.

“This is the bullet that will hit your soft underbelly Naftali Bennett and directly hit Yoni Bennett if you do not resign,” the second letter said.

Hania attempted to enlist the help of other political activists to obtain the workplace address of Gilat Bennett without their knowledge. However, police concluded that Hania was responsible for the threats alone.

Officials still do not know how Hania obtained the bullets.