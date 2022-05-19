Israel: Man who threatened Netanyahu online receives 13 months in jail

'Does anyone know about preparations for assassinating the prime minister?' the tweet reads

A resident of the southern Israeli town of Be'er Sheva was jailed for 13 months on Wednesday for social media posts where he wrote about wanting to kill former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his son Yair.

Asher Ben David was initially sentenced to eight months of community services and a $445 fine, according to The Times of Israel.

However, the prosecution filed an appeal, arguing that the court's decision was too lenient, one accepted by the Be'er Sheva District Court.

The accused admitted that, in 2020, he tweeted: “Does anyone know about preparations for assassinating the prime minister? Does someone know… I’d love to take part… it seems that the time has come, I think we’re up to our necks in it," according to ToI.

Several days later, Ben David made another tweet aimed at Netanyahu's son Yair, “Yair, buddy, what goes around comes around… you’re nervous… what’s wrong, is your house shaking? The walls are thin, I can hear your heartbeats.”

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Yair Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing on a defamation suit, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 24, 2022.

“Everyone hiding behind a keyboard should know before they dare to spew comments like this and putting them in the public sphere that they should expect a harsh punishment and jail time,” the prosecution argued, according to Channel 12 news.

Be’er Sheva District Court justices Yoel Eden, Geula Levin and Itai Bresler-Gonen, stated the importance of “denouncing and being strict with those who seek to affect governance and change the actions of elected officials through threats and to use this method to have an impact on the democratic system,” ToI reported.