Sirens sound in northern Israel after Iron Dome incorrectly launched

Breaking News
Rocket sirens were heard in northern Israel on Thursday morning after a misidentification of a possible infiltration from Lebanon. 

Iron Dome interceptors were fired, causing rocket sirens to be activated. 

Israel's military confirmed the sirens on their official Twitter page.

