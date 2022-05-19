Sirens sound in northern Israel after Iron Dome incorrectly launched

This is a developing story

Rocket sirens were heard in northern Israel on Thursday morning after a misidentification of a possible infiltration from Lebanon.

Iron Dome interceptors were fired, causing rocket sirens to be activated.

Israel's military confirmed the sirens on their official Twitter page.

