Sirens sound in northern Israel after Iron Dome incorrectly launched
Rocket sirens were heard in northern Israel on Thursday morning after a misidentification of a possible infiltration from Lebanon.
Iron Dome interceptors were fired, causing rocket sirens to be activated.
Israel's military confirmed the sirens on their official Twitter page.
