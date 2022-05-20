IDF: Soleimani’s son-in-law smuggles weapons to Hezbollah on civilian flights

'Hezbollah exploits the state of Lebanon and its citizens for terrorism'

The son-in-law of Iran's slain military chief regularly smuggles weapons from Iran to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist group on civilian flights, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday.

Sayyed Reza Hashim Safieddine is married to the daughter of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Qasem Soleimani, killed by a US drone strike in Iraq early in 2020; he is also the son of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council and the cousin of the Shiite group's chief Hassan Nasrallah.

According to the Israeli military, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine is using his status as a senior official within the terrorist group to help his son to acquire and smuggle strategic weapons on civilian flights to throw Israeli and Western reconnaissance agencies off their trail.

Reza travels several times a month to Iran and uses his stays in the Islamic Republic to coordinate the smuggling of advanced weapons to the terrorist group "using the infrastructure, resources and network of operatives overseen by him," the IDF spokesman's unit said.

The weapons are smuggled back to Lebanon via commercial flights, thus putting "civilians at risk" on flights between Iran and Damascus.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization exploits the state of Lebanon and its citizens for terrorism that serves Iranian interests," the IDF said, adding that it will continue to monitor the "terror group's attempts to undermine the security of the State of Israel."