Those convicted thus far are members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Magistrate's Court in Nazareth on Sunday sentenced the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison last year to five additional years in prison.

The six convicted are Mahmoud Ardah, Mohammed Ardah, Iham Kamamji, Yaqoub Qadri and Munadil Infaat and Zakaria Zubaidi.

In addition, the judge sentenced the six to a suspended sentence of eight months and a fine of roughly $1,487. The prosecution sought to sentence them to seven years in prison - the maximum sentence that can be imposed for escaping custody of prisoners who have already been tried.

Five of the convicted are members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Zubaidi is a high-profile commander in Fatah's military wing who was formerly on Israel's most wanted list.

Zubaidi's brother, Daoud al-Zubaidi, was killed during a shootout with Israeli forces in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin last week, succumbing to his wounds while being treated in Israel's Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The six prisoners escaped from Gilboa Prison in September using tunnels.

In response, the police deployed helicopters, drones, dogs, and additional specialized units to the area to scan for the convicts.

Four of the prisoners were found a week after their escape to Nazareth during a major manhunt by Israeli security forces. The other two were captured two weeks later in Jenin.