Israeli overnight operation nabs 5 Palestinian terrorist suspects

Illegal weapons also confiscated during West Bank counter-terrorism operation

Five Palestinian terrorist suspects were arrested on Monday night by Israeli forces as part of operation "Break the Wave," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police units conducted the raids in the Judea and Samaria Division of the West Bank.

Illegal weapons were also confiscated during the operation.

Israeli forces operated in Sawahera, Surif, Harmala, Hebron, Qarawat Bani Hassan and Nablus.

No casualties were reported during the operation.

Israeli forces were also active in Aqabat Jabr in the Jordan Valley where a terrorist suspect was arrested and illegal weapons seized.

The "Break the Wave" operation's goal is to stop the terrorist attacks in recent months in Israel that have claimed the lives of 19 people.

Following the death of an Al Jazeera reporter in Jenin on May 11 during an exchange of gunfire between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed to continue the counter-terrorism operations.

"The Israeli government does not impose restrictions on the fight against terror. We will not give up, even in the face of false propaganda hurled at Israel," he said, adding:

"The Palestinian terrorists are the ones who recently murdered 19 of our sons and daughters, with unimaginable cruelty — with axe blows, knife stabbing, and violent gunfire."