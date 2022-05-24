Army's top lawyer: IDF must investigate the death of journalist ‘in depth’

'This is due to our understanding of the importance of striving to remove any doubt'

The Israeli army's top lawyer called for an investigation by the military to determine who killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh earlier this month, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The statement comes after the Israeli military police stated on Thursday that it will not immediately open an investigation since Abu Akleh's death occurred during combat and there are no suspicions of criminal conduct.

However, at an annual conference by the Israel Bar Association in Eilat, the army’s Military Advocate General, Brig. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is “making every effort” to investigate the cause of Abu Akleh's death.

“Despite the challenge, the IDF continues to investigate and understand the incident in-depth,” Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi said at the conference, according to The Jerusalem Post, stressing that a lack of cooperation from the Palestinian Authority with Israeli authorities, “leaves doubt as to the circumstances of her death.”

“This is due to our and the IDF commanders' understanding of the importance of striving to remove any doubt, and also out of a commitment to preserving the freedom of the press and preventing harm to journalists.”

She added that an investigation will first take place after the end of the military probe “taking into account all of its findings and the entirety of the information regarding the incident,” she said, according to the Israeli daily.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524290460650557441 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Since the fatal death of the Al Jazeera journalist in the West Bank city of Jenin, Israel and the Palestinians have traded blame over the shooting, with Israel calling for a joint probe and stressing the need for Palestinian authorities to hand over the deadly bullet for forensic examination.

The Palestinian Authority rejected holding a joint probe with Israel, saying it was "completely responsible" for her death.

On Monday, the Palestinian Authority filed a report on the killing of Abu Akhleh to the International Criminal Court, calling for an investigation against Israel.