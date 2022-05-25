Palestinian killed in clashes at entrance to Joseph's Tomb

Clashes erupted when Jewish worshipers, escorted by the military, arrived at the shrine to pray

Clashes erupted early Wednesday morning between armed rioters and Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Joseph's Tomb near Nablus as Jewish pilgrims arrived.

A 16-year-old Palestinian died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

According to the source, Riat Rafik Amin was shot in the head and died at Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus.

The clashes erupted when Jewish worshipers, escorted by the military, arrived at the shrine to pray, Wafa reported.

At least 15 Palestinians were also wounded, the official Palestinian Authority news agency said.

On Saturday, 17-year-old Amjad al-Fayyed was killed during clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that he was one of its members and that he had taken part in clashes with Israeli soldiers.

Joseph's Tomb was renovated last month after the Jewish holy site was vandalized by Palestinians.

It marked the first Israeli renovations to the site since it was abandoned following the outbreak of the Second Intifada in 2000.