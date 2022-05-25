Israel disputes CNN inquiry on death of Al Jazeera journalist

Investigation by US-based cable news channel suggests that Israeli forces deliberately targeted reporter

US-based cable news channel CNN is conducting its own inquiry into the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who died in Jenin on May 11.

Results, according to the broadcaster, suggest that the correspondent was deliberately targeted by Israeli forces who were operating in Jenin at the time and were deliberately targeting a group of journalists, which then resulted in Abu Akleh's death.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is saying that the allegation is entirely unfounded.

A senior Israeli security official speaking on condition of anonymity told CNN that Israeli troops did not intentionally target Abu Akleh.

"In no way would the IDF ever target a civilian, especially a member of the press," the official said.

Abu Akleh was shot dead while covering clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen during an IDF operation in the city.

CNN is also claiming that there was no gunfire from Palestinians before the shots which killed Abu Akleh at the time of the shooting.

The IDF has not ruled out that Abu Akleh was accidentally killed by Israeli fire but says that Palestinian gunmen may also be at fault and they say they cannot make any determination because Palestinians are refusing to hand over the bullet that killed her for forensic examination.