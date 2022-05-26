Hezbollah leader warns Israel against 'violations' on Temple Mount

'Any violation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock will blow apart the region'

Leader of the Hezbollah terror group, Hassan Nasrallah, on Wednesday, warned that if Israel "violates" Temple Mount mosques in Jerusalem, it will cause "an explosion in the region."

This comes ahead of the Jerusalem Day flag march, with thousands of Israeli nationalists marching through the Old City's Muslim Quarter to reach the Western Wall on Sunday.

While marking the anniversary of Israel's May 25, 2000, withdrawal from its security zone in southern Lebanon, Nasrallah, in a speech, warned against any provocations.

“I want to tell the enemy’s government… and those concerned with the regional situation. Any violation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock will blow apart the region,” Nasrallah said, according to The Times of Israel.

“It will provoke all the Arab and Islamic peoples and every free person.”

The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock stand on the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

“They must know that attempting to aggress against Al-Aqsa and the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem may lead — no, will lead — to an explosion in the region,” he said.

“The Palestinian resistance factions as one have decided on a clear, stark response, that if it happens, there will be a strong, enormous response,” Nasrallah said. “If this happens, the resistance has pledged to respond. This could lead matters to a big explosion inside Palestine.”

This comes shortly after Hamas and similar terror groups in the Gaza Strip issued similar warnings.