East Jerusalem resident arrested for planning attack on light rail

Suspect planned to launch fireworks at the light rail and bring fireworks to the Temple Mount, police said

A 25-year-old man from eastern Jerusalem's Shu'afat neighborhood was arrested for allegedly planning to attack the city's light rail system, police said Thursday.

Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security service conducted the joint investigation that led to the suspect's arrest.

The investigation revealed that the suspect planned to launch fireworks at the light rail and bring fireworks up to the Temple Mount in the Old City for use during violent clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli security forces.

The statement described him as a member of a terrorist organization but did not specify which one.

The suspect was also involved in making explosives and hurling a pipe bomb at police last year, according to the investigation. Two officers were lightly wounded in the pipe bomb incident.

Police said that an indictment is expected to be filed on Thursday upon completion of the investigation.

"Israel Police will continue to work together with Shabak (Shin Bet internal security service) and the security forces in order to bring to justice those involved in violent disruptions of order and terror activities," police said in a statement.