'A grown-up nation decides for itself, by itself'

Israel should decide once and for on the exact borders separating it from the Palestinian territories in the West Bank and pursue that territorial goal with determination, a former Republican envoy to Jerusalem said on Thursday.

According to former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, “A grown-up nation decides for itself, by itself, what is best for its citizens. Respect yourselves and your right—I would say your sacred obligation—to chart the right course for the Jewish State. That’s what a grown-up nation does."

Friedman, whose tenure as envoy came during the presidency of Donald Trump, spoke with the Jewish News Syndicate at the second Israeli Conservatism Conference in Jerusalem.

“Ultimately, without the application of sovereignty, at least in portions of Judea and Samaria, there will never be a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he asserted, qualifying that there was no unified consensus on where the border should pass.

“Most politicians will say that at least some portion of Judea and Samaria will always be Israel. Ask them which portion and they have no clear response,” he said.

“Some will say it’s the Jordan River; some will say it’s the Armistice Line of 1949; some will say it’s the settlement blocs—whatever that means, plus a strip along the river for national defense.”