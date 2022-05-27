Case would also include bombing of its Gaza offices last year

The Al Jazeera news network said on Friday it will submit a case file to the International Criminal Court (ICC) concerning the shooting death of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh earlier this month during an Israeli raid in the West Bank.

The Qatar-based network and the Palestinian Authority (PA) — which already filed its report on the incident to the ICC — accused Israel Defense Forces (IDF) snipers of deliberately killing her.

Israel rejects those allegations as a “blatant lie," saying she was shot in the course of a firefight between soldiers and Palestinian terrorists, and that only ballistic analysis of the bullet — which is held by the PA — can determine who fired the fatal shot.

Al Jazeera said late it formed an international legal team to prepare a case to be submitted to the ICC. The court launched an investigation into possible Israeli war crimes last year.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and rejected the probe as being biased against it.

Al Jazeera said the case file would also include the bombing by Israel of the building housing its offices in Gaza City during last year's three-week war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, “as well as the continuous incitements and attacks on its journalists operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Israel rejects the notion that its military presence in the West Bank amounts to a military occupation.