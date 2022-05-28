Brother of Hamas leader: ‘Firing missiles at Tel Aviv is easier than drinking water’

'When we warn Israel, every word has its equivalent in actions on the ground'

A year after the 11-day missile barrage between Israel and Gaza, Muhammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, gave an exclusive interview to Al Jazeera.

During "Operation Guardian of the Wall" last May, Hamas – Gaza’s governing body and internationally designated terrorist group – fired more than 4,300 rockets into Israel, with 15 losing their lives and hundreds injured.

On the other side, reports indicated that over 200 Gazan civilians died and thousands were injured from Israeli rockets.

"When we warn Israel, every word has its equivalent in actions on the ground. We know how to go after Israel and put pressure on them,” said Muhammad.

His comments came days after a Hamas official threatened Israel ahead of the Jewish state’s annual Jerusalem Day flag march, scheduled for Sunday.

Despite such threats, as well as a US request to change the parade’s route, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the march through Jerusalem’s Old City will go as planned – but will not pass through Temple Mount.

Further revealed in the Al Jazeera interview were preparations of the armed wing of Hamas for the launching of rockets toward Jerusalem in May 2021.

"For us, firing missiles at Tel Aviv is easier than drinking water," Muhammad said.

Israel fears tensions could escalate during Jerusalem’s "March of the Flags.”

For years, Israeli nationalists have staged an annual march through the mixed city of Jerusalem – with over 530,000 Jews and over 330,000 Arabs – to celebrate Israel's capture of the Old City in 1967.