UN Middle East coordinator 'deeply concerned' over Jlem flag march

'I am deeply concerned about the spiraling cycle of violence'

Tor Wennesland, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, voiced his concern over Sunday's nationalist flag march in the Israeli capital.

"I am deeply concerned about the spiraling cycle of violence that has taken too many Palestinian and Israeli lives in recent weeks," he wrote in an official statement, referring to the recent wave of Palestinian terrorism as well as the shooting deaths of Palestinians in clashes with Israeli security forces.

"As we approach 29 May, I call upon all sides to exercise maximum restraint & make wise decisions to avoid another violent conflict that will only claim more lives. I have been in contact with all concerned parties and urge their leaders to heed this call."

Several Israeli security officials tasked with hammering out the logistics for the Jerusalem Day march spoke of the challenges.

Border Police Commander Eli Gozlan said that Israel's “greatest concern for the moment is incitement on social media, championed by the terror group Hamas. They are spreading fake news. For more than 30 years, the march took place along the same route exactly, and we have no intention of changing it. Of course, there is absolutely no intention of entering into the Temple Mount compound.

"All the lies disseminated are dangerous and harmful for the democracy. They incite to violence and to riots,” Gozlan said.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called in reservists to enhance the presence on the ground.