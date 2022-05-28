Iran acquired new nuclear capabilities but 'is still a long way off from the atom bomb'

A renewed nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is the "least bad" option for Israel as things stand, former Israel Defense Forces military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman told the Hebrew-language Channel 12 News on Saturday, without offering further details.

Negotiations between Iran and world powers to restore the nuclear deal stalled in March.

One of the main sticking points is Tehran's demand, rejected by Washington, to remove the Guardians from the US blacklist of terrorist organizations.

Iran acquired new nuclear capabilities, but "it is still a long way off from the atomic bomb," Hayman said.

He also offered commented on The New York Times report that Israel informed Washington is was behind the assassination of Colonel Sayyad Khodai, a senior officer of the Revolutionary Guards.

According to the newspaper, Jerusalem told Washington that the operation was intended to curtail the activities of a secret group within Iran's Revolutionary Guards, known as Unit 840, responsible for kidnapping and murdering foreigners around the world, including Israelis.

Iranian leaders must understand "the danger that unit 840 represents for the country", insisted Tamir Hayman.

“They need to know that the [terrorist forces] they oversee, which endanger the security of Israelis and others around the world, are likely to ignite conflict in the region,” he warned.