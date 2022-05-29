Masked men throw stones at officers from inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Security forces close mosque's doors as tensions increase ahead of Sunday's Jerusalem Day flag march

Several masked men threw stones at police officers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Sunday morning, Kan News reports.

The security forces closed the mosque's doors.

Security video also showed masked men throwing rocks at the Mughrabi Bridge connecting the Western Wall Plaza with the Mughrabi Gate of the Temple Mount.

The video was taken from a drone.

The first group of Jewish visitors arrived at the Temple Mount on Sunday morning.

Tensions are high in Jerusalem and across Israel ahead of a planned nationalist march of Israeli flag-wavers through the Old City's Damascus Gate and Muslim Quarter, with Hamas in the Gaza Strip warning of reprisals.

Opponents of the flag march see the route through the Old City's Muslim Quarter as a provocation, with supporters seeing it as an expression of Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem.

The flag march is part of Jerusalem Day activities celebrating the reunification of the city after the Six-Day War of 1967.

Israeli security forces were reportedly bracing for potential clashes on the Temple Mount on Sunday, with concerns that Palestinian rioters would barricade themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and hurl stones at police officers and Jewish visitors.

The annual flag march's route does not take it to the Temple Mount, but Jewish visitors are allowed to enter the compound on Sunday morning. Right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit party will be allowed by police to visit the Temple Mount.

Israeli security forces are also bracing for possible violence in the West Bank as well as rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and potentially from Lebanon. Police deployments have also increased in mixed Jewish-Arab cities that were the scenes of violent rioting last year.