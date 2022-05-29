LIVEBLOG: High tensions in Israel on Jerusalem Day

Security forces preparing across multiple fronts as nationalist flag march set to proceed through Old City

Tensions were high in Israel on Sunday morning in anticipation of a nationalist flag march through Jerusalem's Old City later in the day as part of Jerusalem Day activities.

Israeli security forces were preparing for potential violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as possible rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Deployments have increased in mixed Jewish-Arab cities across the country.

Hours before the parade, clashes broke out on the Temple Mount as Palestinian rioters barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque with masked men throwing stones at police officers.

At the same time, dozens of Jews were visiting the site.