LIVEBLOG: High tensions in Israel on Jerusalem Day

Israeli border police officers stand guard near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 25, 2022.
Security forces preparing across multiple fronts as nationalist flag march set to proceed through Old City

Tensions were high in Israel on Sunday morning in anticipation of a nationalist flag march through Jerusalem's Old City later in the day as part of Jerusalem Day activities.

Israeli security forces were preparing for potential violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as possible rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Deployments have increased in mixed Jewish-Arab cities across the country.

Hours before the parade, clashes broke out on the Temple Mount as Palestinian rioters barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque with masked men throwing stones at police officers. 

At the same time, dozens of Jews were visiting the site.

May 29, 2022

Thousands of worshipers attend Jerusalem Day morning prayers at Western Wall

Yonatan SindelL/Flash90
Yonatan SindelL/Flash90Jewish pilgrims at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022.

Thousands of Jewish worshipers attended Jerusalem Day morning prayers at the Western Wall. 

No incidents were reported.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir visits Temple Mount

Photo by Yonatan SindelL/Flash90
Photo by Yonatan SindelL/Flash90Right-wing politician MK Itamar Ben Gvir makes his way to the Temple Mount through the the Mughrabi Bridge at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City during the Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022.

Right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit party visited the Temple Mount on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a line of people was seen waiting to ascend to the Temple Mount as the first Jewish groups started arriving to the holiest site in Judaism.

Jewish visitors arrive to Temple Mount

The first group of Jewish visitors arrived at the Temple Mount on Sunday morning.

Right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit party will be allowed by police to visit the site.

Undercover Border Police officer lightly wounded in West Bank counter-terrorism operation

A Border Police officer was lightly wounded after an explosive was thrown at him during an undercover operation in the Daheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem, police announced Sunday morning.

According to reports, three Palestinians were also wounded in the clashes with Israeli troops.

Masked men throw stones at officers from inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Several masked men threw stones at police officers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Sunday morning, Kan News reports.

The security forces closed the mosque's doors.

Security video also showed masked men throwing rocks at the Mughrabi Bridge connecting the Western Wall Plaza with the Mughrabi Gate of the Temple Mount.

