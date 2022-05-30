Hamas warns response to Jerusalem Day march

'The resistance will decide how and when to respond... at the right time'

Hamas – Gaza’s de facto governing body and terror organization – said Sunday it will react to the Jewish nationalist march for Jerusalem Day that went through the Old City.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamas spokesman Mohammad Hamada said that even though the group did not immediately respond to the march this year, a violent reaction was still in the cards.

“The resistance will decide how and when to respond in accordance to the information it has and at the right time,” he said.

Last year, the Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group launched rockets toward Israel during the controversial parade, sparking the 11-day conflict in May.

According to estimates, some 70,000 Jews took part in the Flag March, which ran through Jerusalem’s Old City to commemorate the establishment of Israeli control over the area in 1967.

Reports indicated that some participants chanted racist slogans and footage circulating online showed clashes between Jews, Palestinians, and Israeli police.

“We urge all parties to work to… exercise restraint and refrain from actions and rhetoric that escalate tensions,” the US State Department said in response to the march, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Before the contentious march – which Hamas called on Palestinians to be “on high alert” for – some 2,600 Jewish Israelis ascended the Temple Mount, the site of heightened tensions between Jews and Muslims in recent months.

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said going through with the march amid threats from Palestinian terror groups was crucial, ToI reported.

“Surrender… would lead to much more serious situations, with serious harm to our deterrence capabilities and to our sovereignty,” he said.