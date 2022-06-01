Israeli soldiers stop stabbing attempt near al-Arroub - IDF
Female attacker shot, no injuries to soldiers reported
Israeli soldiers stopped an attempted stabbing attack against them on Wednesday morning near al-Arroub in the southern West Bank, according to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Spokesperson's Unit.
The female attacker was shot and no injuries to soldiers were reported.
The troops were patrolling Route 60, which connects Jerusalem and Gush Etzion, when the attack occurred.
This is a developing story
