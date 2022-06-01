English
Israeli soldiers stop stabbing attempt near al-Arroub - IDF

i24NEWS

IDF soldiers operate in the al-Am’ari refugee camp near Ramallah
Female attacker shot, no injuries to soldiers reported

Israeli soldiers stopped an attempted stabbing attack against them on Wednesday morning near al-Arroub in the southern West Bank, according to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit
IDF Spokesperson's UnitThe knife allegedly used in the attempted stabbing attack on Israeli soldiers in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank, June 1, 2022.

The female attacker was shot and no injuries to soldiers were reported.

The troops were patrolling Route 60, which connects Jerusalem and Gush Etzion, when the attack occurred.

This is a developing story

