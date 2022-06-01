Bennett gets up-close view of Israel's new laser defense system

Prime minister praises Magen Or for giving Jewish state a strategic advantage during tour of Rafael

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday visited defense technology company Rafael to review the under-development laser defense system, the government said in a statement.

"The laser system is a breach of strategic equality for the State of Israel. We are now in a period of security stability but prepared for any scenario in all dimensions," the premier remarked at Rafael's Haifa facilities.

Bennett received an update on the Magen Or (Light Shield) laser system from Maj. Gen. Yoav Har-Even, president and CEO of Rafael, and the company's chairman, Dr. Uzi Landau.

Elbit Systems is also part of the project.

Other senior officials were at Tuesday's Rafael tour, including Yair Pines, director general of the Prime Minister's Office.

Israel's Defense Ministry announced in April that the laser defense system successfully cleared a number of trials.

“The demonstrator successfully intercepted UAVs, mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles in multiple scenarios,” the ministry said at the time.

Magen Or is considered a less expensive alternative to the Iron Dome missile defense system.

"It breaks equality not only because we are beating the enemy militarily, but also impoverishing it financially," Bennett said.

"Until today it would have cost us a lot of money to intercept each rocket. Today they can invest tens of thousands of dollars in a rocket and we will invest two dollars of electricity in intercepting the rocket."