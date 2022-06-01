Israeli defense officials pan settler social media posts against Central Command chief

The images included a picture of Fuchs reading 'Strong against Jews in Homesh — weak in Hawara'

Israeli defense officials condemned what they call "incitement" against the chief of the military's Central Command, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, after settler activists put up posts on social media denouncing him.

The images included a picture of Fuchs reading “Strong against Jews in Homesh — weak in Hawara," slamming the general for reportedly preventing settlers from reaching an illegal outpost while not acting against recent stone-throwing attacks on a highway through a Palestinian town.

“Yehuda Fuchs, you have failed; take responsibility,” the poster read, according to The Times of Israel.

Military chief Aviv Kochavi said Tuesday night that he "strongly condemns" the posters.

“This is an improper and unprincipled action that targets a professional, lawful, and virtuous public servant,” the statement from Kochavi read.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also defended Fuchs in a Wednesday Twitter statement.

“As the head of the defense establishment, I reiterate that he and all IDF soldiers have full support to carry out their missions for the security of Israeli citizens. The attempt to attribute political motives to him or [other] IDF commanders is outrageous and unacceptable,” Gantz said on Twitter.

The Israeli military (IDF) called the posts "inciteful discourse" against Fuchs, who oversees the military in the West Bank.

“IDF officers operate in an official capacity, and should not be dragged into political or personal discourse in any way,” the statement continued.

Israel's Shin Bet internal security service also issued a similar statement.

“Maj. Gen. Fuchs is a commander and fighter who fights terror, night after night, back to back with service personnel. The lives of many Israelis have been saved thanks to the operations and actions he commanded,” the Shin Bet said, ToI reported.