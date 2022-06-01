Israel: Women soldiers battle for equality in frontline units

'Letting women serve in such units will cause the army to lose high-quality good guys'

Israel’s High Court of Justice recently granted an Israeli army (IDF) request to be given another week to respond to a petition by female soldiers calling for equal opportunity to serve in frontline units.

The IDF’s General Staff will use the extended time to draft a new proposal that will reject the petition and hopefully quell a dilemma between the army and Israel’s religious sector, Haaretz reported.

In 2020, the IDF formed a committee to consider allowing women to serve in combat positions – beyond the light infantry units in which they already do.

The move came in response to a petition filed by four female teenagers who asked the High Court to force the military to consider them for its special forces, according to The Times of Israel.

Last week, the IDF said that it planned to allow female draftees wishing to join its special Air Force Rescue Unit 669.

However, it is still unwilling to open the door to women soldiers in three other, prestigious units:

- Sayeret Matcal: an army commando unit that goes behind enemy lines

- Naval commandos

- The Air Force’s Shaldag special forces unit

Instead, the army is considering other units that it could open up for female soldiers, and even the establishment of all-female units in infantry brigades, Haaretz reported.

Meanwhile, there is a growing counter-campaign headed by Israel’s religious Zionist community meant to deter the IDF from changing the status quo of gender integration.

“Letting women serve in such units will cause the army to lose high-quality good guys who want to enlist and contribute to society,” said right-wing lawmaker Nir Orbach.