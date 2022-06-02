US, Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons

'The US and Israeli officials committed that... they will remain in close coordination'

Israel's National Security Council chairman Eyal Hulata and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan met Tuesday in Washington, committing to working together to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“The officials committed to coordinate on efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and toward deterring Iran’s aggressive regional activities," said a joint statement.

“They also discussed economic and diplomatic steps to achieve these goals and reviewed ongoing cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries,” the statement said.

“The US and Israeli officials committed that, working toward the same goal, they will remain in close coordination on the full range of issues of mutual interest and to remain united against all threats to their national security.”

Hulata was expected to have discussed US President Joe Biden's trip to Israel and the West Bank, scheduled to take place in late June.

The statement comes hours after hundreds of Israeli Air Force planes took off Wednesday to simulate striking targets, including in Iran.

Jets were refueled twice during the simulation as they conducted mock airstrikes in Israel. In addition, the helicopter search-and-rescue unit was on standby to assist pilots.

The exercise is part of the military's Chariots of Fire drill.

Israel significantly increased its readiness level, taking steps to prepare for a military operation against Iran's nuclear facilities.