Israeli Navy completes 'complex' submarine drill in Red Sea

The Israeli Navy completed a "complex" and "long" underwater drill in the Red Sea on Thursday morning, the army said.

During the exercise, the Dolphin-class submarine INS Tekuma was escorted by Saar 5 and 4.5-class corvettes in the Red Sea, as part of an exercise simulating "achieving maritime superiority," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated.

The exercise aimed to achieve this goal while maintaining maritime freedom in the Red Sea and "increasing the area of ​​operation for the Navy."

“Naval troops returned this morning from a complex exercise in the Red Sea. This long exercise simulated various scenarios, including obtaining superiority and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” said Israeli Navy chief, Maj. Gen. David Salama.

“The Navy will continue to strengthen its operational capabilities and increase its areas of activity,” he added.

The drill was part of a month-long major training dubbed "Chariots of Fire," the army's largest in decades.

The training aims to prepare the army in different areas simultaneously, in the event of a new conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

During exercises over the Mediterranean Sea, the Air Force simulated airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Military officials said the exercises were aimed at improving the proficiency and readiness of troops and senior officers for war on multiple fronts, as well as coordination with other emergency organizations, local authorities and ministries.