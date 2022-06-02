Gantz meets Indian prime minister in New Delhi

'Cooperation between our countries will broaden the capacities to face the challenges'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as part of his official visit to India, marking 30 years of diplomatic relations and defense cooperation between the two countries.

“We have a great opportunity to deepen defense cooperation between our countries and build on our common values ​​to contribute to global stability,” Gantz said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532374607486935040 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in the day, Gantz met with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The ministers discussed global strategic challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation and joint research and development.

"India is an industrial superpower and Israel is a technological superpower — cooperation between our countries will expand capabilities to meet development challenges," Gantz said.

The meetings were attended by, among others, Chief of Staff to Israel’s Defense Minister Maayan Israeli, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate Yair Kulas, Israel’s Defense Attache to India Col. Asaf Maller, and Ambassador Naor Gilon.

Gantz also met with members of the local Jewish community while in India's capital, New Delhi.