International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi visits Israel

Grossi meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), landed in Israel on Thursday evening, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Grossi will meet Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday.

His visit comes as Iran nuclear talks in Vienna have stalled since March.

Tehran demanded that the United States remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the list of terrorist organizations, which Washington refused to do.

This week, Bennett unveiled what he called evidence that Iranian intelligence services spied on the IAEA to better cover up its nuclear activities.

Grossi's visit comes shortly after the release of the UN watchdog's report estimating Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in Tehran's 2015 deal with world powers.

A nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is the "least bad" option for Israel right now, former military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman told Channel 12, without specifying what that would entail.