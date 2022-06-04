Four Palestinian fishermen detained off Gaza coast

Palestinians reported other incidents involving Israeli security forces

Israeli security forces briefly detained four Palestinian fishermen off the Mediterranean coast of the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Israeli military said it apprehended four suspects after two Palestinian vessels strayed from the designated fishing zone in the northern Gaza Strip, "violating security restrictions."

The navy fired at the boats when they failed to respond to instructions to halt, it added.

Nizar Ayyash, secretary of the Gaza fishermen's syndicate, claimed that on Saturday there were at least three Israeli "attacks" on Gaza fishermen, none of whom strayed from the permitted fishing area.

In one of the incidents, the official said, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops fired rubber bullets at a boat, wounding two of the four people aboard who were later hospitalized.

In another, Israeli soldiers seized a small boat after detaining the two fishermen on board, Ayyash added.

"We have recorded several violations against fishermen within the permitted fishing zone in the past weeks," said Ayyash.

Citing security concerns, Israel maintains a land, air and sea blockade of Gaza, which is governed by the Islamist terrorist group Hamas. Boats are not allowed to stray beyond a fixed limit to the north towards Israel and Egypt keeps similar limitations to the southwest.