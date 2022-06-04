Report: Israel denies involvement in death of senior Iranian officer

Col. Ali Esmailzadeh's came as a result of an 'accident,' officials tell NYT

Two senior Israeli security officials speaking on condition of anonymity to the New York Times on Saturday denied that Israel was involved in the death of a senior Iranian colonel.

Earlier in the week, reports claimed that a member of Iran's elite Quds Force unit 840, Col. Ali Esmailzadeh, died after falling from the roof of his home in Karaj on Monday.

A Saudi report alleged that Revolutionary Guards officials suspected Esmailzadeh of spying for Israel and staged his suicide.

IRGC officials reportedly told Esmailzadeh's family that the death represented a suicide, noting the psychological toll of his separation from his wife.

Sabreen News, an Iranian outlet affiliated with the Quds Forces, reported that Esmailzadeh died after falling off his balcony under “suspicious circumstances.” The report said that investigations were underway.

Esmailzadeh was a close colleague of Col. Sayyad Khodai, the leader of the Quds Force who was killed by two motorcyclists on May 22. Some reports placed the blame for Khodai's killing on Israel, which was echoed by Iranian leaders.