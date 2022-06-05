Break the Wave: Palestinian terrorism suspect arrested

Saturday night's arrest in West Bank part of 'Break the Wave' operation

Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian suspected of involvement in terrorist activities on Saturday night in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were working on the operation with Border Police and the Shin Bet internal security service.

The raid of Palestinian villages and cities in the West Bank on Saturday night was part of Israel's ongoing "Break the Wave" operation to root out terrorist activity in response to a series of deadly attacks over the past months in Israel.

Israeli security forces operated in Bethlehem, Ein 'Arik and other parts of the West Bank.

No injuries were reported to Israeli soldiers during the raid.

The suspect will be interrogated by security forces.

On Friday night, two Palestinians were arrested during Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank.

Sunday it was reported that violent clashes had broken out in the South Hebron Hills, with IDF forces using tear gas to try and prevent Palestinian stone throwers from reaching the main road.