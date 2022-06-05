Clashes on Temple Mount during visit by Jews for Shavuot holiday

Visits by Jewish pilgrims continued under the high protection of the Israeli police

Clashes erupted Sunday morning between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Jewish pilgrims visited the religious site for the Shavuot holiday.

Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and threw stones at the police, chanting "Allahu akbar," according to video recordings posted on social networks.

Other footage showed a small group of Jewish worshipers visiting the site flanked by police, followed by rioters loudly waving Palestinian flags.

The visits continued, however, but under the strong protection of the Israeli police.

“While there is complete freedom of worship for Muslims on the Temple Mount, earlier this morning a handful of rioters from within the Al-Aqsa Mosque once again desecrated the sanctity of the Mosque,” ​​Israeli police tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533352234536271873 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Israeli police forces are taking measures to maintain order and allow safe visits," the statement said. "Calm has returned."

In late May, nearly 2,600 non-Muslims — tourists and Israelis — visited the Temple Mount in groups of 40 to 50 people to mark Jerusalem Day, a record number according to police.

Some 3,000 officers had also been deployed to supervise the March of the Flags from the center of Jerusalem to the Western Wall, a procession of 70,000 people.

The Temple Mount (the esplanade of the Mosques for Muslims) is administered by the Waqf, a religious trust managed and financed by Jordan. The site is the most sacred place for Jews, Al-Aqsa is the third sanctuary of Islam.

Under a historical status quo, non-Muslims are generally permitted to visit the Temple Mount at specific times but not to pray there or perform other acts of worship that may be considered provocative to Muslims.