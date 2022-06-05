Report: Israel considering expanded travel warning amid fears of Iranian attack

The report comes after the National Security Council revised its travel warning for Turkey last month

Israel is considering issuing travel warnings for additional countries due to concerns Iran may seek to attack traveling Israelis, it was reported Sunday.

Channel 12, without citing a source, noted fears that Iran may see Israelis traveling for summer as targets for attacks based on revenge. The network did not say what nations were being considered for the updated travel advisory.

The report comes after the National Security Council revised its travel warning for Turkey last month. The council said there was a concrete threat to Israelis by "Iranian terrorist operatives" there and in nearby countries.

In a statement on its website, the NSC said that the potential for Iranian plots to harm Israelis grew “after Israel was accused of the death of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer."

Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was shot five times in his car by two gunmen on motorbikes in Tehran on May 22.

Since he was killed, another officer in the Quds Force has died in unclear circumstances.

Israel believes Iran has an increased motivation to launch attacks on Israeli targets, according to Channel 12, reportedly raising the security alert level at its embassies and consulates globally.

Last week, Iran's Fars news agency issued details on five Israelis it warned could be targeted by Tehran.

The semi-official news agency described the listed Israelis as "experts in the field of military, security, defense, cyber and technology of the interim Zionist regime."