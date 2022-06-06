Israel extends detention of French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri

Hamouri will spend at least three more months in detention without charge

An Israeli military court extended the administrative detention of a French citizen Salah Hamouri, who is accused of being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Hamouri was detained in March for “endangering security in the region.” The lawyer denies being a member of the PFLP, which is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and the EU.

Under Israeli law, suspects are allowed to be detained without charge for renewable periods of up to six months. The documents received by his lawyers suggest that Hamouri will remain in detention until September 5.

Earlier in April, Hamouri filed a complaint in France against surveillance firm NSO Group for hacking his mobile phone along with other Palestinian activists with the spyware Pegasus.

Hamouri was previously arrested in 2005 and convicted of plotting an assassination of a prominent Israeli rabbi Ovadia Yossef. The lawyer was released in 2011 as a part of a Palestinian prisoners’ swap for an Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was held captive in Gaza for over five years.