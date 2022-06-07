IDF reservists to dress up as Hamas terrorists to protest UN probe

The protest is aimed against the Pillay Commission into alleged Israeli war crimes

IDF reservists and activists will gather outside the UN office in Geneva on Tuesday dressed as Hamas terrorists and waving Palestinian flags to protest an inquiry against Israel.

Several dozen IDF reservists are expected to participate in the campaign initiated by the Shurat HaDin Law Center, according to the Jerusalem Post. The protest is scheduled at the beginning of the UN Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) legal inquiry into Israel’s alleged war crimes.

The probe was mandated by the UNHRC in 2021 after Israel launched its “Operation Guardian of the Walls” during the 11-day conflict with Hamas. The Pillay Commission headed by ex-human rights chief Navi Pillay is set to examine Israeli actions both within the country’s borders and in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Earlier this year, Israel’s foreign ministry announced that the country will not cooperate with a United Nations inquiry into the 2021 conflict, citing partiality against the state by probe officials. Members of the three-person Pillay panel have been repeatedly accused of anti-Israel rhetoric and whitewashing Hamas attacks.