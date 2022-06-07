Israel’s army denies petition to open all units to women

A 'very low' number of women meet the physical requirements for 'elite' combat roles, an IDF panel says

Israel’s army (IDF) on Tuesday denied a petition by soldiers to allow women to serve in “elite” combat and frontline units.

However, it told Israel’s High Court of Justice that a new “pilot program” will let women apply for the Air Force’s rescue unit or for bomb disposal positions in a special operations unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.

The program is the result of the recommendation of a panel appointed by the IDF’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on the potential of women being allowed into more combat roles, Haaretz reported.

Kochavi’s panel noted that “dozens” of women meet the criteria for combat roles each year but advised to wait with other units until after the pilot program.

The panel added that, as for “elite” units, women should not be allowed to join them because a “very low” number of them satisfy the physical requirement for such roles.

In 2020, the IDF formed a committee to consider allowing women to serve in combat positions – beyond the light infantry units in which they already do.

The move came in response to a petition filed by four female teenagers who asked the High Court to force the military to consider them for its special forces, according to The Times of Israel.

With the latest pilot program, women will be allowed to try out for combat roles in the Air Force’s “ultra-elite” search-and-rescue unit, Haaretz reported.

Currently, women in the unit can only serve as paramedics or fill other non-combat roles.