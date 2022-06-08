Israeli Air Force upgrades military plans to attack Iran

F-35 stealth fighter jets can now fly from Israel to Iran without mid-air refueling

The Israeli army upgraded its capabilities to conduct air strikes against Iran as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) struggles to force the Islamic Republic to cooperate on the stalled nuclear deal.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) developed a new capability to fly its F-35 stealth fighter jets from Israel to Iran without mid-air refueling, according to The Jerusalem Post.

In addition to that, a new one-ton bomb has been integrated into the arsenal of weapons that could be carried inside the F-35. The bomb that was developed by the Rafael Advanced Weapons System is autonomous and is protected from electronic warfare systems.

The IAF conducted four military drills that simulated attacks against Iran over the last month. The Air Force exercised long-range combat flights, cooperation between the fourth and fifth generation of its fighter jets, defensive measures against cyber weapons, sharing intelligence and confronting Iran’s detection systems.

Last week Israel's National Security Council chairman Eyal Hulata and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan met in Washington DC, and committed to working together to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The officials also reviewed ongoing cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Iran should pay a “heavy price” for advancing in its nuclear program urging the IAEA to take measures. In the meantime, Tehran is reported to have turned off some of the IAEA's monitoring cameras at its nuclear sites.