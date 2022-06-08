Israel 'prepared to defend' Karish gas field amid Lebanese threats

Ministers issue statement saying that the recently docked Energean gas rig is within its territorial waters

Israeli ministers on Wednesday emphasized that the Karish gas rig is within its territorial waters and that the country was "prepared to defend" the rig in the face of Lebanese threats.

"The rig will not pump gas from the disputed territory," Defense Minister Benny Gatz wrote in a statement posted to Facebook, adding that Israel "prioritizes the protection of its strategic assets, and is prepared to defend them and the security of its infrastructure, all in accordance with its rights."

The statement was also shared on Wednesday by Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Energy Minister Karin Elharrar.

The Lebanese government protested the recent docking of a gas rig at the Karish natural gas field, which Israel considers part of its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone.

Greek energy exploration and production company Energean, which holds the rights to Karish, announced Sunday's successful docking about 50 miles west of Haifa.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun claimed that the vessel entered “the disputed maritime area with Israel... [and] any action or activity in the disputed area represents a provocation and an aggressive action.”

Lebanese-based terrorist group Hezbollah joined in the protest of the move, threatening action, "including force," against Israeli gas operations if the Lebanese government adopts a clearer policy.

US envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to visit Beirut next week after Lebanon requested US mediation over the maritime dispute.