Israel Aerospace Industries unveils new gunfire detection system

The OTHELLO-P system ‘increases survivability’ of troops

Israel Aerospace Industries presented the OTHELLO-P passive high-performance gunfire detection system at Eurosatory Exhibition in France.

The system has a 360-degree coverage, integrated artificial intelligence processing and extended electro-optics and acoustic sensors, according to The Jerusalem Post. The OTHELLO-P is designed to detect, locate and alert troops of incoming gunfire in all weather conditions, both in open and urban areas, regardless of the time of day or whether it is installed in vehicles or in buildings.

The system that can identify muzzle flashes and gunfire reports “increases survivability and the ability of troops to return fire,” according to Director of Marketing at Israel Aerospace Industries’ Land Division Asher Abish. He underlined that the OTHELLO-P “will allow the good forces to dominate the fight.”

The world’s largest defense exhibition - Eurosatory - will take place in Paris from June 13 to 17 amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine which prompted many nations to increase their military spending. Earlier in May, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Being the world’s 10th largest international exporter of arms, Israel achieved a record $3.3b in defense exports in 2021 and seeks to exceed that result this year.