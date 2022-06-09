Attackers steal gun from off-duty policemen in east Jerusalem, officer wounded

The gun was later recovered by the police

Two police officers were attacked late Wednesday while being off-duty in an unmarked car in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem.

The policemen opened fire to defend themselves, The Times of Israel reported. The attackers threw stones at the car and shot pepper spray at the passengers, the two officers and a third individual, chasing them out of the neighborhood.

According to a police statement, the officers “feared for their lives” and fired into the air in an attempt to scare away the attackers who used “severe violence.”

The car was severely damaged and one of the officers received light injuries. A gun was also stolen by the attackers but was later recovered. Police officers were deployed to the neighborhood where the incident took place, but the suspects have not been caught as of Thursday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian man stole a rifle from an Israeli policeman in the West Bank. The incident was caught on security cameras showing a suspect driving off with a M16 weapon dragging the officer until the rifle detached from his body. The driver later turned himself in to the Palestinian Authority.