Report: Israeli citizen shot in southern Israel, near Gaza

The Israeli was reportedly only injured; authorities are investigating the incident

Reports surfaced on Thursday of an Israeli citizen being shot in southern Israel, near Gaza when gunfire erupted in a settlement of the Palestinian enclave near the border.

According to reports on social media, exchanges of gunfire between residents of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip and forces of the de facto governing militant group Hamas.

Seven people were reportedly injured in the gunfire, including one in critical condition.

The shot Israeli man, who was reported to be a resident of the Netiv HaAsara settlement in southern Israel, was seemingly hit by a bullet that ricocheted from the ensuing gunfire across the Gaza border.

He was lightly to moderately injured and is being treated at the scene by Israeli military personnel.

This is a developing story.