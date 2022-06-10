US lawmakers working to integrate Israeli, Arab defenses against Iran

'Building unity and enhancing shared security capabilities is critical to confronting Iranian threats'

Groups of bipartisan US lawmakers from houses of Congress introduced legislation on Thursday aimed at integrating air defense systems of Israel and neighboring Arab states.

Motivations include bolstering defense cooperation between Israel and Arab nations and thwarting threats from Iran and its proxies, Haaretz reported.

The Deterring Enemy Forces and Enabling National Defense (DEFEND) Act would authorize the US Defense Department to cooperate with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and the entire Gulf Cooperation Council.

It states that the Pentagon is required to submit a strategy for an integrated air and missile defense system within six months.

The legislation is the latest US effort to bolster the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and Arab states in 2020, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

An integrated defense system would protect relevant countries from “cruise and ballistic missiles, manned and unmanned aerial systems, and rocket attacks from Iran,” the bill proposed.

Save for Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, Israel does not have formal ties with the remainder of the nations listed in DEFEND legislation.

The idea of a joint air defense system between the United States, Israel, and its Arab neighbors is nothing new, though, as it was raised during the Negev Summit in March.

It was also reportedly discussed in talks between the US and Saudi Arabia that Washington hopes will lead to normalization between Jerusalem and Riyadh, ToI reported.

“Strengthening our allies by building unity and enhancing shared security capabilities is critical to confronting Iranian threats,” said Rep. Brad Schneider, who was among the lawmakers who proposed the bill.