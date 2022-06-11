Russia condemns 'Israel's latest provocation' in Syria

'We strongly condemn Israel's provocative attack on Syrian civilian infrastructure'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday condemned the latest attack against Iranian-linked targets in Syria attributed to Israel.

Earlier in the day the Syrian government announced that all flights to and from Damascus were halted, after air strikes wounded at least one civilian and reportedly caused damage to an airport runway.

"We must stress that the continued Israeli bombardment of Syrian territory, in violation of fundamental norms of international law, is unacceptable," Lavrov said, branding the incident "the latest Israeli provocation."

"We strongly condemn Israel's provocative attack on Syrian civilian infrastructure. Such irresponsible acts create serious risks for international air traffic and put the lives of innocent people in real danger. We demand that Israel put an end to this perverse practice,” the official added.

Israel conducts multiple aerial raids in Syria, typically against Iranian entrenchment on its northern border and weapon convoys bound for the Iranian proxy Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based terrorist group; however, Israeli leadership rarely comments on specific incidents.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the latest strike carried out before dawn on Friday hit three arms depots near Damascus airport belonging to Hezbollah, as well as other Iran-backed groups.