Israeli PM Bennett speaks with former Israeli army chief Eisenkot

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot have spoken about the security situation in Israel.

For several months, the country has been confronted with a wave of Islamist terrorism which has claimed 19 victims.

According to a source close to the prime minister, Bennett sought to consult Eisenkot on the military issue.

The Iranian nuclear threat was apparently at the center of the exchanges between the two men.

“The prime minister holds consultations on security issues from time to time with various parties, including former senior officials,” Bennett said.

Eisenkot declined to comment.

This week, the prime minister called the past year a "turning point" in Israel's strategy vis-à-vis Iran.

Eisenkot intends to enter Israel's political arena with a run at the Knesset (Israel's parliament), Channel 13 reported Wednesday.

He is expected to make a public announcement should the Knesset dissolve and new elections called as a year into the coalition, it is teetering on the brink of collapse.

Eisenkot, who served as IDF chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, is reportedly in talks to join the center-left Yesh Atid party headed by Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.