Syria reports 'significant' damage to airport from alleged Israeli strike

An Israeli airstrike that struck Damascus International Airport caused "significant" damage to infrastructure and rendered the main runway unserviceable until further notice, Syria said Saturday.

The statement by the Transportation Ministry was the first detailing the extent of damage from Friday's airstrike.

Saturday's statement said the runway had been damaged "in several locations" and that the strike also hit the airport's second terminal building.

Israel's military spokesperson refused to comment on the allegations.

Satellite images posted on Twitter by the Israeli security firm ISI showed three separate areas of what it said was "extensive damage to both military and civilian runways" caused by the strikes.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out numerous air strikes against its neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Lebanon's Shiite militant group Hezbollah; however, the Syrians rarely reported of a similar extent of damage to civilian infrastructure.

The airport is located south of the capital Damascus where various terrorist organizations of Iran-backed militiamen are active and have arms depots.