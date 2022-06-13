Israel presents new robotic combat vehicle raising questions about AI security

The MRCV vehicle operates autonomously and can release a drone

A new medium robotic combat vehicle developed by the Israeli defense ministry along with the country’s security industry was unveiled on Monday at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in France.

The MRCV vehicle operates autonomously and is able to detect and destroy incoming threats along with fire control and emission management systems. It can also operate a drone and has a built-in system for transporting and receiving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The vehicle doesn’t transport people, which allows it to be much smaller than a regular tank, yet still carry heavy loads.

Field tests are expected to start next year. The vehicle is likely to save many Israeli lives in case a conflict with Lebanon erupts following threats made by the Lebanese government amid rising tensions in the maritime dispute over the Karish gas field.

Jonathan Regev, i24NEWS defense correspondent, said it was very important that the new technology would reduce possible human losses.

“How many times in 2006 did Israelis receive a message that Israeli soldiers were killed because their tanks were unable to maneuver in those very difficult mountain terrains of southern Lebanon?” he reminded viewers.

“If this tank is hit and taken out of service that’s too bad but it's only money, no lives are lost,” Regev added.

The observer, however, expressed doubt that a robot could operate better than an experienced commander on the ground. “Is there anything better than the eyes of people on the ground? I’m not sure,” he admitted.

Mike Waizman, techno-blogger and IT-journalist, noted that Israeli concept of tanks was always aimed at saving lives before saving the technology and the new vehicle was serving this cause.

“We are seeing a new generation of geeks planning and driving tanks with the simulators. It is so much easier to do now somewhere in the distance,” Waizman said, warning, however, for the cyber security precautions to be taken against the possible hacking of the new tanks.

Earlier on Monday, Israel presented at the Eurosatory a new radar system capable of tracking thousands of targets simultaneously, including a small drone at a distance of 7.5 miles.