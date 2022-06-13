Israelis held on suspicion of leaking classified military information online

A former soldier and a teenager were charged with releasing classified information

Three Israeli suspects — two civilians and a soldier — were arrested for allegedly leaking classified military information on social media, media reported Monday.

The civilians were arrested on May 24 after Israel's Shin Bet internal security service alerted law enforcement regarding suspicious social media posts and have been in custody since then with court approval.

A former Israeli military (IDF) Intelligence Directorate soldier and an Israeli teenager were charged with collecting, sharing and releasing classified information, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The reserve soldier was charged with obtaining, collecting, registering, holding and providing confidential information. The minor was similarly accused of receiving confidential information from the adult suspect and the soldier, sharing it and posting some of it publicly.

All three suspects are still in police custody — the two who have been charged and one soldier who has not yet been charged as he is under the military courts' jurisdiction.

He will be formally charged at a military court following a hearing.

The defense attorneys for the soldier, Ran Cohen Rochberger and Amir Gonman, said that the soldier is an "outstanding, professional and valued soldier who contributed greatly during his service," according to Haaretz.

"Even if he erred in his judgment, he did not, God forbid, intend to harm the army. At the hearing next week, we will present to the military prosecution significant evidence and claims regarding the soldier and the circumstances of his actions. We are convinced that as a result, the mitigating context of the incident will become clear," they said.